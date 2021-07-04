Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 406,800 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 406,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,856,000 after purchasing an additional 983,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 255,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

SBRA opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

