Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,872,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after purchasing an additional 225,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 466,530 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,606,760 shares of company stock worth $546,920,812. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

WSC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

