Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Investec raised Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renalytix AI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28. Renalytix AI has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $35.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,672,000. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,260,000. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

