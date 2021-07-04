Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,963 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 71,858 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.94.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -176.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 32,174 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.