Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1,807.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 88,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

