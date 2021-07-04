Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.53.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.