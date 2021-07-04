Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of REFR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.66.
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.