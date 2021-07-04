Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Shares of REFR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41. Research Frontiers has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.