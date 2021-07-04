Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39.

In other Research Solutions news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,528 shares of company stock valued at $178,408. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

