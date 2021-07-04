Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 million, a P/E ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,014 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
