Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Update

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,435.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSNHF remained flat at $$4.01 on Friday. Resona has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

