Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.80 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

