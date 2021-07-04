Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROIC. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

ROIC opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $20,144,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,201,000 after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,327,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,812,000 after acquiring an additional 502,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

