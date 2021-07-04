Reviewing Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tremor International and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Groupon 1 4 3 0 2.25

Groupon has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Tremor International.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International N/A N/A N/A Groupon -4.58% -25.13% -1.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $1.42 billion 0.89 -$287.93 million ($2.93) -14.83

Tremor International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats Tremor International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers. It serves advertisers and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in June 2019. Tremor International Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

