Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock Position Reduced by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd cut its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160,962 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.94% of Rexnord worth $53,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

RXN opened at $50.80 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Rexnord news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

