Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 15.20%.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

