Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,011,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 383.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 365,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

