Richard K. Crumly Sells 24,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,011,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
XPEL opened at $82.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.00. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $94.21.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. On average, research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
