Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

RTMVY opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

