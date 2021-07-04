RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 3,312,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 4,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,997. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.
