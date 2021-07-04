RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the May 31st total of 3,312,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIOCF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 4,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,997. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7882 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

