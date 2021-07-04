Robinson Value Management Ltd. Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPH. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $325,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,433. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

