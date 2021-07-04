Robinson Value Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.75. 5,071,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,459. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

