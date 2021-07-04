Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.7% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.06. 2,119,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,881. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

