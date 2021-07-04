Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 3.4% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,168 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.28.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,868,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,544. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.