Robonomics.network (XRT) One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Robonomics.network (CURRENCY:XRT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be bought for $14.98 or 0.00042243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and $1.09 million worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00053622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.22 or 0.00767559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,277,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,016,016 coins. Robonomics.network’s official website is robonomics.network . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

