Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 31st total of 18,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,383,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,514. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

