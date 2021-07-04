Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,766,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 402,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,611,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,589 shares of company stock worth $7,634,577 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.