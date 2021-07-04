Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s 4th Largest Position

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up approximately 4.0% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.19% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $254,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RY. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $66.70 and a twelve month high of $104.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

