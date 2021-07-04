RTW Investments LP Acquires 278,868 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the quarter. Mirati Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.6% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $228,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,940,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,299,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

NASDAQ MRTX traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

