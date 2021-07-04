RTW Investments LP Acquires 29,952 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,952 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up approximately 1.6% of RTW Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 1.67% of Globus Medical worth $103,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,022 shares of company stock worth $23,233,335. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.