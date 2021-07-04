RTW Investments LP Buys New Stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 185,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Olink Holding AB (publ) at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $19,239,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth $15,474,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $15,307,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $13,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth about $10,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLK shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

OLK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 45,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,882. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

