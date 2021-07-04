RTW Investments LP Cuts Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

RTW Investments LP decreased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,507,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,679 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $90,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter.

PTGX traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $46.36. 352,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

