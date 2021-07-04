RTW Investments LP Grows Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,317 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth $15,189,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 341,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 167,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 338,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,394. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

