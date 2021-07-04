RTW Investments LP Sells 33,226 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

RTW Investments LP reduced its stake in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,226 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 7.15% of Athira Pharma worth $48,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 452,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,380. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

