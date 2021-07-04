RTW Investments LP Sells 619,869 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

RTW Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619,869 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 91,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 251,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,573. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 24.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

