Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Short Interest Update

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE RSI remained flat at $$12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 591,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,167. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1,216.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

