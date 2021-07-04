Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $428,000 Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,742 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 46,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.15 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

