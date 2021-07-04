Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $372,000 in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $3,236,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

PDS stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

