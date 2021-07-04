Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 214,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.99. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

