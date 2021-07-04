Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hamilton Beach Brands news, Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 2,000 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $46,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,158.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $309.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.86.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The company had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

