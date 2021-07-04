Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 145,482 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Lee Enterprises worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of LEE stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

Lee Enterprises Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

