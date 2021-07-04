Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $361,000 Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $2,660,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $87,646,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. McAfee’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

