Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

