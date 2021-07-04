Ryan Pape Sells 8,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,002 shares in the company, valued at $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of XPEL stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.42.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
