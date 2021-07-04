SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Sells $97,832.70 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.09 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 387,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

