Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) & Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Critical Comparison

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) and Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Saipem alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Saipem and Voestalpine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A Voestalpine 4 4 1 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saipem and Voestalpine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $10.19 billion 0.24 $13.44 million N/A N/A Voestalpine $13.15 billion 0.57 $49.17 million $0.06 140.83

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Saipem.

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and Voestalpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A Voestalpine 0.48% 1.01% 0.38%

Risk & Volatility

Saipem has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voestalpine has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Saipem on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers offshore E&C products and services, including platforms, pipelines, undersea field developments, maintenance, modification, and operation activities. The company also designs and builds plants, pipelines, pumping stations, compressor stations, and terminals; and provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, civic and maritime infrastructures, and environmental markets. In addition, it provides offshore and onshore drilling services; refining, synthesis gas and fertilizers, petrochemical, and renewables and green technologies; upstream and liquefied natural gas projects; high tech floaters; offshore full field developments; trunklines; and decommissioning services. In addition, the company offers infrastructure solutions, such as high-speed rails and railways; and develops and produces solar arrays, integrated bio-refineries, wind farms, geo-thermal energy, and waste-to-energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, its offshore drilling fleet consisted of twelve vessels, including five ultra-deep-water units, five high specification jack-ups, one standard jack-ups, and one barge tender rig. The company also operates 9 fabrication yards and a sea fleet of 44 vessels; and onshore drilling fleet comprised 85 units. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; track-based monitoring systems for various railway applications; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, punched, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. It also provides cold-rolled precision strip steel. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.