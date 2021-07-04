Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) Receives €28.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.94 ($34.05).

SZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZG traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €25.72 ($30.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a twelve month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.