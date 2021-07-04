Sanara MedTech Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sanara MedTech in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 million, a P/E ratio of -64.03 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTI. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 179.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanara MedTech by 27.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.