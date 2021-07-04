Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$9.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million.

In related news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

