Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of SC stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $41.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.53.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

