Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.00

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.89, with a volume of 24393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

SC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

