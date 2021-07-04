Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Update

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 324,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 61.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

