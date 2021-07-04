Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT opened at $75.24 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

