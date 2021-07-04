SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,769,000 after buying an additional 357,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,223,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,162,000 after buying an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $297,815,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,183,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $322.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.03. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

